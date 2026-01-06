Punjab: Targeted killing bid foiled in Bathinda; three linked to Arsh Dalla gang arrested

Bathinda, Jan 6 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed it has averted a targeted killing in Bathinda with the arrest of three persons allegedly linked to the Arsh Dalla gang.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Counter Intelligence (CI) Bathinda, in coordination with Bathinda Police, arrested the accused and seized four pistols, four magazines and 26 live cartridges.

The arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Gill Patti in Bathinda, currently residing in Canada, Gurwinder Singh of Kotshamir village in Bathinda, and Gagandeep Singh of Bhokhra village in Bathinda.

The recovered weapons include one Glock pistol, one Zigana pistol, one .30 bore pistol and one .32 bore pistol. A car without a registration number has also been seized, police said.

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were planning to carry out a targeted killing.

Kuldeep Singh had recently arrived from Canada to execute the planned shooting, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda Amneet Kondal said the accused disclosed their involvement in an ongoing gang rivalry during interrogation.

A case has been registered at Thermal police station and further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages, he added.

Assistant Inspector General, CI Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said police acted on specific intelligence inputs and arrested the accused during naka checking at Goniana Road near Sucha Singh Nagar.

A case has been registered under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, police said. PTI VSD ARB ARB