Punjab: Teach 'befitting lesson' to AAP in Tarn Taran bypoll, Harsimrat asks women

Tarn Taran (Punjab), Oct 29 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal Wednesday appealed to women voters to teach a "befitting lesson" to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Tarn Taran bypoll for making "false" promises to give them an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month.

Addressing a gathering while campaigning for SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, the Bathinda MP said "women played a major role in ensuring the victory of AAP in the 2022 assembly elections".

"They were promised an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month. AAP has been in government for nearly four years now. It owes Rs 45,000 to each woman in the state. I appeal to all the women to ask AAP representatives to first deposit this money in their accounts before seeking their votes in the bypoll," she said.

Badal further attacked the AAP government and challenged it to tell the people one thing it had done for the betterment of farmers.

She alleged that the AAP government had "denied" compensation for crop damage during the recent floods.

Highlighting works done during her party's government, she said former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had waived tubewell bills, besides establishing 'mandis' and laying down a network of link roads to boost the rural economy.

The former Union minister also slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he promised to establish a medical college in Sangrur four years back but it has not seen light of the day.

She said similarly during the Gidderbaha by-election, the chief minister promised to establish a new canal in the Malwa region but did nothing to make it a reality.

Badal also said Mann had "fooled" the people of Jalandhar during a by-election there by asserting that he would stay in the city.

"Now, he will make more false promises in Tarn Taran. I appeal to you not to believe him as this government will not do anything for you. It is necessary to give a jolt to this government by electing Randhawa to the state assembly," she said.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14.

The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.