Punjab: Teenager shot dead in Patiala

Patiala, Dec 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants here, police said on Monday.

Veer Singh alias Veeru, a resident of Sanjay Colony, was working at a local salon. His family members alleged that some youths from the same neighbourhood called him out of his house on Sunday evening and took him along. Later, he was allegedly shot dead.

Veeru's father, Pal, said that his son used to return home daily after work and had no known enmity. He alleged that the youths who took his son away were drug addicts and were responsible for his death.

The police said some suspects have been detained for questioning and further investigation is underway.

The accused would be arrested soon, they said. PTI COR CHS RT RT RT