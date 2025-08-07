Punjab temple fire: Man injured in cooking hall blaze succumbs to injuries at hospital

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) A man, who was among 15 people suffering burn injuries in a fire at a cooking hall in a temple in Punjab's Barnala district, died at a hospital on Thursday, police said.

The blaze erupted on Tuesday evening in the temple in Dhanaula when 'langar' was being prepared for devotees. Flames quickly spread in the cooking hall after diesel spilled over while the fuel was being poured into the stove by a cook, they said.

Fifteen people were injured in the incident and among them, six suffered 70 to 80 per cent burn injuries and they were admitted to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital.

Ram Jatan, who hailed from Barnala district, died at the hospital, a police officer said. PTI CHS OZ OZ