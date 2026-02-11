Punjab: Terror-module busted; IED recovered, one person arrested

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-backed terror module with the arrest of one person and recovery of a remotely-controlled improvised explosive device (IED).

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the terror plot was foiled by the state special operation cell (SSOC) of Amritsar in an intelligence-led operation.

He further said a foreign-made pistol and ammunition have also been recovered.

"Preliminary probe indicates that the accused was in contact with a Pak-based handler through encrypted platforms," said Yadav in a post on X.

"The terror consignment has been pushed across the border and retrieved from a designated location on the city outskirts," he said.

"The IED was intended for targeted attacks in multiple states including Punjab and Delhi," he said.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire terror network, he said. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ