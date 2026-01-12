Punjab: Three accused in firing incident at Ludhiana clothing store held after brief encounter

Ludhiana, Jan 12 (PTI) Three persons, accused in a firing incident at a clothing store here, were arrested on Monday following a brief encounter, police said.

Two members of infamous Rohit Godara gang sustained injuries during the encounter, they added.

Three unidentified persons riding a motorcycle had allegedly fired indiscriminately at a clothing store here on Monday night last week, police had said, adding that the shop was closed at the time and no one was injured in the incident. Acting on inputs about the movement of the three masked suspects, police put up a 'naka' points in the Ladian-Jassian area.

When the suspects attempted to break through the 'naka' near a government school at Jassian and opened fire at the police team in a desperate bid to escape, the police retaliated, Additional DCP K S Chahal said.

During the brief encounter, accused Sumit Kumar and Sanju sustained bullet injuries and were apprehended, while another accused, identified as Sumit alias Altron alias Tunda, was overpowered and nabbed.

The police recovered two .32 bore pistols with magazines, four live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

A motorcycle without registration number, clearly indicating criminal intent, has also been impounded, the officer said, adding that further investigation is in progress.