Punjab: Three bike-borne assailants open fire at shop in Ludhiana, none hurt

Ludhiana, Jan 6 (PTI) Three unidentified persons riding a motorcycle allegedly fired indiscriminately at a clothing store in Civil City Colony here on Monday night, police said.

The shop was closed at the time and no one was injured in the incident, they added.

According to police, three unknown bike-borne individuals fired shots at the store, leaving five bullet marks on the shop's shutter.

The incident took place a day after the shop owner allegedly received ransom calls from an unknown mobile number.

The shop owner, Himanshu Handa, claimed that he had been receiving threat calls over the past few days from an unknown mobile number, demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

Despite informing the police, no serious action was taken, he alleged.

Handa said, on Sunday, the unknown person warned him over phone that if he did not pay the ransom or delayed the matter, he would face consequences.

The police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area. A case has been registered in this connection and a probe has been launched.