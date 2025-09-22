Punjab: Three involved in cross-border supply of illegal weapons nabbed

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled an organised arms and hawala network and apprehended three operatives involved in cross-border illegal weapons supply, an official said on Monday.

Ten sophisticated weapons and Rs 2.5 lakh hawala money have been recovered, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals, the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers via social media to procure and circulate illegal weapons with an intent to disturb peace and harmony in the state," the DGP said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Gate Hakima, Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network and identify cross-border linkages, he said. PTI SUN NB