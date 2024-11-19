Punjab to celebrate state culture day at Delhi's Trade Fair on Nov 27

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Punjab will celebrate its state cultural day at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Delhi's Pragati Maidan on November 27, according to an official statement.

Aligned with the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ the Punjab Pavilion reflects a blend of industrial growth, tradition, and modernity, showcasing the state's rich culture and diverse strengths in industry, agriculture, handicrafts, fashion, and education, it said.

The pavilion is uniquely designed and highlights Punjab's key contributions to the nation in the fields of milk production, cycle manufacturing, sports goods, the statement said.

It showcases Punjab's unique architectural heritage with the iconic Nanakshahi brick, known for its organic beauty and distinctive kiln-burnt clay size, it said. PTI SKC NB