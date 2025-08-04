Punjab to empanel language interpreters, translators

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) The Punjab government will empanel sign language interpreters, translators, and special educators under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, said Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Baljit Kaur on Monday.

Kaur said this initiative is a strong effort to empower children with special needs by eliminating communication barriers in legal, educational, and daily life settings.

She emphasized that this empanelment under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 will bridge communication gaps and strengthen access to justice and rights for children.

These trained professionals will play a supportive role during court proceedings, thereby ensuring impartial and transparent outcomes, she said in a statement.

Kaur added that the empanelled professionals will be deployed district-wise and will be compensated as per the provisions of the Acts. Timely and continuous assistance will be ensured wherever required, she said.