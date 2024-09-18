Punjab to expedite processing of claims under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday said the state health agency will hire medical professionals to expedite claims processing under the 'Ayushman Bharat Mukhmantri Sehat Bima Yojana'.

The move is aimed at timely payments to hospitals empanelled under the health insurance scheme.

Singh chaired a review meeting of the sub-committee of the state health agency to discuss policy related matters, shortage of manpower and various other issues, according to an official statement.

The minister said the recruitment of medical professionals is aimed at streamlining the claim process, reducing delays and improving overall efficiency, besides alleviating the current workload.

“The recruitment drive will focus on qualified medical professionals who can effectively assess and process claims, thereby facilitating prompt reimbursements to healthcare providers,” he said, while adding that the newly appointed staff will undergo comprehensive training focused on the protocols and requirements specific to the claim processing system.

He said apart from this, training will also be provided to all present staff involved in the claims process to ensure they are up to date with best practices and procedural updates.

This will help maintain high standards of service and accuracy in evaluations, he added.

Singh also directed the officials to clear pending payments to all the hospitals, which are empanelled under the Sehat Bima Yojana.

The Punjab government has settled Rs 210 crore payment under this scheme from April 1, 2024 till September 15.

The health minister also directed the concerned officers to initiate a special drive to enrol maximum persons under the Sehat Bima Yojana so that no eligible beneficiary is left.

The scheme offers cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in as many as 772 government and private empanelled hospitals across the state.

The state health agency has issued 84.44 lakh cards extending the benefit of this scheme to over 45 lakh families in the state, which offers access to around 1,600 types of treatments, including knee replacements, heart surgeries, and cancer treatments. PTI CHS HIG KVK KVK