Punjab to host Polo Challenge Cup during Holla Mohalla celebrations at Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday announced that the sixth edition of the Punjab Arena Polo Challenge Cup will take place during the Holla Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib next month.

He said top-tier players and enthusiasts from across the country would display their equestrian skill and horsemanship.

Sandhwan said the tournament is scheduled to begin on March 14 at the Charan Ganga Stadium in Anandpur Sahib.

He informed that this event will feature elite polo teams competing in a series of high-stakes matches, offering an action-packed experience for spectators and participants alike.

The tournament would also highlight Punjab's rich equestrian tradition, sporting heritage and provide an opportunity to showcase the region's growing influence in the polo community.

He highlighted that the event would be graced by prominent figures from the world of sports, including industry leaders, sponsors, and dignitaries.

In addition, the tournament would offer a martial arts display and cultural activities, ensuring that spectators and visitors can enjoy a weekend of sports and celebrations, he said. PTI CHS RHL