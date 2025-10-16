Punjab to launch series of events to mark 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Punjab government will launch a series of commemorative events dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, by performing an 'ardas' at the Gurdwara Sis Ganj here on October 25.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Punjab Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Tarunpreet Singh Sond along with Advisor (Tourism & Cultural Affairs) Deepak Bali announced that the state government has finalised the month-long schedule dedicated to this historic occasion.

They informed that the series of events will begin on October 25 at Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Cabinet ministers and other prominent dignitaries will pay obeisance. On this occasion, the chief minister will also visit the sacred martyrdom sites of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala, who made unparalleled sacrifices in devotion to the guru.

They said a grand 'kirtan darbar' will be held later in the evening that day at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, where a large congregation of devotees is expected to participate.

They said that Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life in Delhi to protect human rights and religious freedom - a sacrifice unmatched in world history. The ninth guru was a true symbol of secularism, unity, and universal brotherhood, and his life and philosophy continue to serve as a beacon of light for all humanity.

The ministers disclosed that from November 1 to 18, light and sound shows will be held in all districts of Punjab, depicting the great life and teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

'Kirtan darbars' will also be organised in towns and cities blessed by the guru. The core objective of these events is to educate people about the guru’s philosophy, his life of sacrifice, and the eternal message of peace and humanity that continues to inspire millions across the globe, a statement from the state government later said.

They said that on November 18, a 'Kirtan Darbar' will be organised at Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir).

They further said that on November 19, a 'Nagar Kirtan' will commence from Srinagar, in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will also join. This 'Nagar Kirtan' will halt at Jammu on November 19, Pathankot on November 20, and Hoshiarpur on November 21, before reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Simultaneously, on November 20, three 'Nagar Kirtans' will start from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot, and Gurdaspur, and all will culminate together at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

They further elaborated that to mark this historic occasion, the Punjab government will organise major events at Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25.

A special tent city named 'Chakk Nanaki' will be established for the accommodation of thousands of devotees arriving for the commemoration.

A 'sarv-dharm sammelan' (interfaith conference) will also be held, symbolising the guru’s message of harmony and universal faith. The sacred city will further host a special exhibition and a drone show highlighting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

On November 24, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened at Sri Anandpur Sahib, dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom, where eminent personalities will share their thoughts on his philosophy, his supreme sacrifice for human rights, and the preservation of religious freedom.

The series of events, beginning on October 25 at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, will conclude on November 25 at Sri Anandpur Sahib. On this concluding day, statewide blood donation camp will be held, alongside a large-scale plantation drive by the Forest Department under the theme “Sarbat da Bhala Ikkatarta” (Unity for the Welfare of All).

It further said that for this sacred 350th martyrdom commemoration, spiritual leaders and saints from across the globe have been consulted and they have extended their blessings and valuable suggestions.

Urging people to participate in the events, they said prominent dignitaries, including the president and the prime minister, chief ministers of several states and ambassadors of various countries along with other dignitaries will be invited.