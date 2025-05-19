Punjab: Traffic cops honoured for polite approach towards violators

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday honoured four traffic police personnel from Batala for adopting a polite and educative approach towards violators instead of immediately penalising them.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai honoured the four cops with Commendation Certificates (Class 1) and cash rewards for their exemplary conduct.

The personnel honoured were inspector Surinder Singh, Batala traffic staff in-charge, and his team members -- assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh and home guard Shamsher Singh, according to an official statement.

The initiative came into the limelight after a video showing the personnel interacting with a violator who had parked his car in the middle of the road became widely circulated on social media.

Instead of issuing a challan for a fine right away, they calmly explained the dangers of such violations, emphasising how reckless parking could lead to fatal accidents.

They let the driver off with a warning but made it clear that repeat offences would not be tolerated.

Rai praised the team's behaviour, saying, "I was impressed by the way these cops handled the situation with patience and empathy. We plan to sensitise all traffic personnel across Punjab to adopt such an approach, ensuring that people follow traffic rules out of awareness rather than just fear of fines." Surinder Singh, speaking on behalf of his team, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated their commitment to promoting road safety through courteous enforcement. "Our aim is to make drivers understand the consequences of violations, not just punish them."