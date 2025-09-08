Punjab trucker arrested in Ranchi with poppy husk

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) A man from Punjab was arrested with poppy husk in Ranchi on Monday, police said.

The accused, identified as Sher Singh (48), hailed from Hargana in the Khamano police station area of Punjab's Fatehgarh district, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, Singh's truck was intercepted on NH-20 at Tamar on the outskirts of Ranchi, they added.

A total of 293.67 kg of poppy husk packed in 12 bags was found in the truck, along with 33.48 ton of iron sponge, police said.

"The seized poppy husk is valued at approximately Rs 9 lakh," a statement said.

"A case was registered against the accused at Ormanjhi police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act," it said. PTI RPS SOM