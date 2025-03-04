Punjab turning into 'state of dharnas', says CM Mann as he slams farmer bodies

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday lashed out at farmer bodies for resorting to protests every other day and accused them of turning Punjab into a "state of dharnas" and causing a huge loss to it.

He also alleged that they are trying to run a "parallel government" by promising to "resolve" issues of villagers.

Mann denouncing farmer organisations came a day after talks between the Punjab government and Samyukta Kisam Morcha leaders to discuss farmers' demands broke down midway on Monday. Farmer leaders claimed that a "livid" Mann "walked out of the meeting in a huff without any provocation".

Speaking to reporters in Mohali, Mann said farmer bodies should not remain under the impression that he could not take action.

His statement came after the SKM leaders claimed that many of their leaders were "detained" ahead of their planned protest in Chandigarh on March 5.

Replying to a question on his meeting with farmer leaders, Mann said, "I told them yesterday that you every day hold rail roko, block roads... It causes a huge economic loss to Punjab and Punjab is becoming a state of dharnas." "My leniency should not be considered that I cannot take action," he said.

To a question on "detention" of farmers, Mann said, "We will do it. Punjab will function. I am the custodian of three crore people and I have to see all of them." "Sometimes they stop trains, block roads, stop NHAI projects. They (some farmer leaders) now hold 'dharnas' outside immigration offices.

"They are now into resolving a dispute between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Is this parallel government running," he asked.

The CM cited an example of an online marketplace to stress his claim that Punjab is becoming a "state of dharnas".

"If you seek delivery of a product ordered on Amazon portal, the charges of getting the delivery in Delhi will be different from that of in Punjab. It will also be mentioned that roads are blocked and higher rates will be charged and 15 more days will take in the delivery," he said.

"Is this our international image," he asked.

To a question on losses being suffered by industrialists because of road blockades, he said, "Hidden loss of thousands of crores of rupees is taking place every day because our highways are blocked. Industrialists call meetings in Delhi as roads are blocked in Punjab." Mann further said farmers' demands were not even related to Punjab. They are concerned with the Centre, he said.

"If a union holds a 'dharna' then another union will decide to hold a sit-in. They compete with each other," he said about frequent protests by farmers. "It is a credit war." "Funds go from every house in villages and if anybody faces any problem, they (farmers) say we will stand by. What is this? What should I call it," he asked.

When asked about the meeting with SKM leaders, Mann said he asked them about the status of the March 5 protest in Chandigarh and they replied that they would go ahead with it.

"I asked them then why I was made to sit in the meeting for more than two-hours," the CM said.

To a question, Mann said he walked out of the Monday's meeting.

Talks between the Punjab government and SKM leaders to discuss farmers' demands broke down midway on Monday. However, the CM had said his doors are always open for talks with the farmers but inconvenience and harassment of the public in the name of agitation should be avoided.

The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, is demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, a legal guarantee to minimum support price as per the Swaminathan Commission report, implementing the state's agricultural policy and purchase of six crops at MSP by the state government.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been holding a protest at Shambhu and Khanauri border points for the past one year in support of their various demands including a legal guarantee to MSP. PTI CHS KVK KVK