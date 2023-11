Ludhiana, Nov 10 (PTI) The Ludhiana Railway Police Saturday said it has apprehended two people from the local railway station here with two kilograms of gold ornaments.

During questioning, both of them revealed that they had smuggled gold ornaments from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to deliver it to someone in Amritsar, said police.

Sub Inspector Jatinder Singh said the gold was handed over to the excise department and an investigation launched in the matter. PTI COR CHS VN VN