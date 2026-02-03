Punjab: Two firemen among four injured after cylinder blast in Hoshiarpur tailor shop

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 3 (PTI) Four persons, including two fire brigade personnel who were dousing a blaze, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a tailor shop in Bagpur Adda on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred when a Hoshiarpur Municipal Fire Brigade team received information about a fire at the shop here and rushed to the spot.

The team included firemen Manjit Singh, Parmjit Singh and Gurditt Singh.

According to Gurditt, the fire inside the shop was not intense, and the team had started firefighting operations. However, an LPG cylinder kept inside the shop suddenly exploded.

Following the blast, Manjit, who was standing in front of it, suffered burn injuries, while Parmjit, who was nearby, was also injured.

Police said the shop owner, Mandeep Kaur (25), and Rajveer Kaur (50), both residents of Bagpur, were also injured in the incident. They were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner (Hoshiarpur) Ashika Jain visited the Civil Hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured firemen.

She said Manjit Singh suffered around 11 per cent burn injuries, while Parmjit Singh sustained four per cent facial burns. Both are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stable.

The deputy commissioner said magisterial inquiry orders were being issued after the incident, while police have also initiated a separate investigation.

All possible medical treatment and assistance would be provided to the injured by the government, Jain added. PTI COR SUN PRK PRK