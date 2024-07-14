Punjab: Two gangsters held after encounter in Patiala

Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) The Punjab Police Sunday arrested two gangsters, who were allegedly involved in two firing incidents, after a brief encounter near Rajpura in Patiala district.

The firing incidents took place on Saturday night -- one at Rajpura-Patiala toll plaza and the other at a liquor vend in Rajpura, officials said.

The accused, identified as Deepak and Ramandeep Singh, were coming from Mohali when a police party intercepted them, but in an attempt to evade arrest, they opened fire at the police party, they said, adding one of the gangsters was injured in cross-firing.

"Punjab Police arrests Deepak & Ramandeep Singh after a brief encounter and solved two incidents within 12 hours," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"Two gangsters have been apprehended from #Banur, Rajpura by Patiala Police, they were involved in the two firings incidents yesterday late night at Rajpura-Patiala toll plaza & a liquor vend at Rajpura," he said.

The DGP said one revolver and one pistol have been seized from the two gangsters. "The accused have criminal history." Meanwhile, police said at the toll plaza, the two accused had entered into a fight and later fled.

At the liquor vend, an employee was injured when they allegedly opened fire, police added.

After the two back-to-back incidents late last night, police constituted teams under Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajpura, to nab them.

After receiving inputs about their movement near Banur, police intercepted the duo and later nabbed them.

Deepak hails from Jalandhar while Ramandeep is from Bathinda, police said. PTI SUN KVK KVK