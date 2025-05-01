Punjab: Two hand grenades, three pistols recovered from Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) A cache of arms and ammunition, including two hand grenades, were recovered by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police from a village in Amritsar district, a BSF official said on Thursday.

The recovery was made during a joint search operation conducted by the BSF and Punjab Police near village Bharopal in Amritsar on Wednesday evening.

The recovery included two hand grenades, three pistols with six magazines and 50 rounds.

"The swift and coordinated action with Punjab Police has prevented a possible major terror incident," the BSF official said.

This is one of the major recoveries of arms and explosives near the International Border within a week.

A few days ago, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered five hand grenades, 4.50 kg RDX, four pistols, 220 rounds, two remote controls and a battery charger from Sahowal village in Amritsar district. PTI CHS DV DV