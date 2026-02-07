Punjab: Two held in separate operations in Gurdaspur; 11 kg heroin recovered

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested two suspects linked with alleged narcotics trafficking networks in separate operations in Gurdaspur districts and recovered 11 kg of heroin from the accused.

In the first operation, police arrested an Uttar Pradesh resident and recovered 3 kg heroin from him, officials said.

In another raid, an Amritsar resident was nabbed, leading to the recovery of 8 kg heroin from his possession, they added.

Cash amounting to Rs 5.75 lakh has also been recovered from both accused, officials said, adding that separate FIRs have been registered at Dina Nagar and Dorangla police stations under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the alleged drug trafficking networks. PTI CHS ARB ARB