2 killed, one injured after bike hits tree in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala: Two people died while another was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Ramgarh village when the three friends, in their early twenties, were traveling on their motorcycle, a police officer said.

Prabhdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh died in the accident, while their friend was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jalandhar, police said.

The three were from Mehmadpur village in Bholath, they added.