Punjab: Two men assaulted in Ludhiana after refusing sexual advances

Ludhiana, Jan 2 (PTI) Two men were allegedly assaulted by three persons after they refused to engage in a sexual act here, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 28. He and his friend had visited the residence of one of the accused, who allegedly pressured them to perform a sexual act.

When the duo refused, the accused allegedly called two associates to the spot, who joined him in assaulting the victims.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the three men. The FIR includes charges related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

The police added that the incident involved common intention among the three accused. Further probe is underway.