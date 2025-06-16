Punjab: Two more held in Kapurthala bank robbery, total cash recovery now Rs 28 lakh

Kapurthala, Jun 16 (PTI) Two more robbers have been arrested in connection with the Rs 38 lakh bank robbery in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, police said on Monday, adding that an additional Rs 15 lakh of the looted cash has been recovered.

The total cash recovered so far stands at Rs 28 lakh with this recovery, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said.

He said three armed masked men had looted more than Rs 38 lakh from a private bank branch at Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on May 30.

The two accused arrested on Monday have been identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh. They were apprehended from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the SSP said.

Earlier, police had arrested Gurminder Singh of Kartarpur on June 7 and recovered Rs 13.10 lakh from him.

The accused had reportedly bought a new SUV on loan, and the motive behind the robbery was to repay a Rs 4 lakh bank loan taken by Singh, the officer said.

Zorawar Singh is also facing four other criminal cases, Toora added.

Police said the remaining Rs 10 lakh from the looted amount was spent on purchasing expensive items like mobile phones.