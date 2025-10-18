Punjab: Two motorcycle-borne men open fire at jewellery shop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (PB), Oct 18 (PTI) Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at a jewellery shop here on Saturday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at the shop located in Mahilpur town of Hoshiarpur district, they said.

The assailants, who were wearing helmets, fired a shot that hit the ceiling inside the shop and fled, the police said, adding that two employees who were present inside escaped unhurt.

On receiving information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Garhshankar) Daljit Singh Khakh reached the spot. He said the police are examining CCTV footage from the area and efforts are on to nab the assailants.