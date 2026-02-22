Punjab: Two policemen found dead in Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Two policemen were on Sunday found dead with bullet injuries in Adian in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, a police official said.

They were identified as Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar.

While Kumar was a home guard personnel, Gurnam was an Assistant Sub Inspector, Station House Officer of Dorangla police station in Gurdaspur, Banarsi Dass said over phone.

When asked about reports claiming that the two cops had shot each other after a dispute, the SHO said, "At this stage, investigations are on." PTI SUN DV DV