Punjab: Two properties of drug smugglers demolished in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Feb 25 (PTI) In a major crackdown on the drug mafia, police here have demolished illegal constructions linked to two narcotic dealers, with an official saying that 78 such properties have been identified and those will be razed following legal procedures.

While one illegally built house was demolished on Monday night in village Talwandi, another property was razed in the Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar area of Dugri the next day.

The illegal properties belonging to Sonu of Talwandi village and Rahul Hans from Street Number six in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, near Dugri, were razed by the Ludhiana Commissionerate police team, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the accused Sonu and his family are involved in six cases of drug trafficking.

Rahul was arrested by Dugri police in 2024 after recovery of more than 41,000 tablets and Rs 2.15 lakh drug money, the statement said.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that both accused have previous cases related to drug smuggling, and these properties were constructed using money obtained from drug sales.

Ludhiana's Additional Commissioner of Police Gurdev Singh, who was supervising the operation, said the action was taken under the Punjab government's 'War on Drugs' campaign.

Chahal said that 78 more properties have been identified and added that the Ludhiana Commissionerate police have written to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, emphasising that all such properties which are either illegal or have been built using drug money will be demolished as per the procedure in the coming days.

The vehicles purchased using the same money will also be impounded by the police, he said.

About razing the property of Sonu, the officer said, "We had his property frozen some time ago. Yesterday, the police took the action in coordination with civil authorities." In order to make Punjab free from the scourge of drugs, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha wrote to the deputy commissioners, urging them to wipe out the drug menace from their jurisdictions.

Sinha has asked the deputy commissioners to ensure an adequate number of rehab and drug de-addiction centres with necessary equipment, medicines, testing kits and required staff, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Chahal reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to taking strict action against individuals involved in the drug trade.

He assured the public that no one would be spared until the drug menace is completely eradicated, pledging the most severe penalties for peddlers.

He further said that there will be no leniency for those engaged in drug trafficking.