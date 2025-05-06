Punjab: Two RPGs, five grenades recovered in SBS Nagar

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) A cache of ammunition, including two rocket-propelled grenades and five hand grenades, were recovered from Punjab's SBS Nagar district, the state police chief said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary probe indicates a coordinated operation by #Pakistan's ISI and allied terror outfits to revive sleeper cells in #Punjab," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

In a joint operation with a central agency, Punjab Police recovered the cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in a forest area near Tibba Nangal Kular Road, SBS Nagar, he said.

He said two RPGs, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), five hand grenades and a wireless communication set have been recovered.

A case under relevant provisions has been registered at the police station of the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.