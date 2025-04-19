Punjab: Two terror modules busted, 13 arrested, 2 RPGs, IEDs, grenades, RDX seized

Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) With the arrest of 13 people, Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted two major ISI-backed Khalistani terror modules that were being run from abroad and seized two rocket-propelled grenades, two hand grenades, IEDs and RDX along with other munitions.

The first terror module was operated by France-based Satnam Singh alias Satta and the second by Greece-based Jaswinder alias Mannu Agwan, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

These modules, which were backed by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), were being operated by a proscribed terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) from abroad, Yadav said.

This is a major blow to transnational terror networks targeting peace and stability in Punjab, said Yadav in a post on X.

Sharing details, the DGP said the police seized two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) including a launcher, two IEDs (2.5 kg each), two hand grenades with detonators, two kg RDX with remote control, five pistols (Beretta and Glock), six magazines, 44 live cartridges, one wireless set and three vehicles.

The arrested have been identified as Jatinder alias Honey, Jagjit alias Jagga, both residents of Kapurthala, Harpreet and Jagroop, both from Hoshiarpur, said the DGP, adding their terror module was operated Satta.

He said a case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act in Amritsar.

About the second terror module, Yadav said nine operatives have been arrested. The case has been registered under the UAPA and the Explosives Act in Batala. PTI CHS RT RT