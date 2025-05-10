Punjab: Two youths held for spreading fake videos on social media

Ludhiana, May 10 (PTI) The Ludhiana Commissionerate Police on Saturday detained two people for allegedly circulating fake videos on various social media platforms.

The videos caused unwarranted panic among the public, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rupinder Singh, said.

He said that the Ludhiana Police's cyber cell received reports regarding the shared videos. Acting swiftly, they launched an investigation and detained the two accused.

Singh said that the cyber cell is conducting an in-depth analysis of the suspects' social media profiles to uncover any additional violations or related activities.

DCP Singh urged the public to refrain from creating, sharing, or promoting fake videos and other forms of misleading content on social media.

He emphasised that such actions not only disrupt public order but also undermine the district administration's efforts to maintain safety and security.

"Spreading misinformation is a serious offence, and those found guilty will face stringent legal action as per the Ludhiana Police's zero-tolerance policy toward social media misuse," Singh stated.

To foster responsible online behaviour, the DCP appealed to citizens to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it, advising them to rely on credible and official sources.

He underscored the importance of collective responsibility in supporting the authorities to uphold peace and communal harmony in the region.

Singh also highlighted the proactive role of the Ludhiana Police's cybercrime unit and social media cell in monitoring online platforms and combating misinformation.