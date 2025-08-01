Punjab: Two youths killed after their SUV rams into tree in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Aug 1 (PTI) Two youths were killed after their SUV rammed into a tree in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night on the Mahilpur-Phagwara road near Paldi village, they said.

The deceased were identified as Harsh Mann (18) and Harsimran (18), they said.

Police said the accident occurred when the two were returning to Dhada Khurd in their vehicle and the driver swerved to avoid hitting a stray animal, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree near Adda Paldi.

They were initially admitted to a nearby hospital. Harsh Mann was later referred to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur, while Harsimran was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) in Ludhiana. Both succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, police added.