Punjab: UAPA invoked in Sikh activist murder case in which jailed MP Amritpal Singh is accused

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Punjab Police has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the murder case of a Sikh activist in which radical preacher and jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh is one of the accused.

Police invoked various sections of the UAPA in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau who was shot dead on October 9 last year while returning home from a gurdwara in Faridkot district. Nau was a member of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit.

A senior police officer in Faridkot on Thursday confirmed invoking the UAPA in the murder case.

Earlier, police claimed that gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alia Arsh Dalla was the mastermind in this case.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in October last year claimed that Nau was killed allegedly at the behest of Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the stringent National Security Act.

Police earlier registered the FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The police officer on Thursday said the UAPA has been invoked in the Sikh activist's murder case as Arsh Dalla is a designated terrorist and he is one of the accused, currently living abroad.

New evidence has come to light and based on this, the sections of the UAPA have been invoked, said the officer.

Dalla had been designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Police had already arrested two shooters of the Arsh Dalla gang and more than 10 people have been booked in the murder case.

Amritpal Singh, who heads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA. PTI CHS VSD RHL