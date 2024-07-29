Punjab: Unauthorised pesticides seized in Mansa

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) The Punjab agriculture department on Monday seized unauthorised pesticides at a village in Mansa district, officials said.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said under the quality control drive, a team, led by the chief agriculture officer, raided a seed shop in Jhanduke village and seized 8.82 quintals of powder form pesticides and 29 litres of liquid pesticides worth more than Rs 6 lakh.

The minister said six samples of different pesticides have also been drawn as per the Insecticides Act 1968 and Rules 1971 and the department has also initiated the process to lodge an FIR in this matter, according to an official release.

The department recently cancelled the licences of two fertiliser companies for supplying substandard Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) to the cooperative societies in the state.

Khudian said his department has launched a drive across the state and set a target of testing 4,500 pesticides in 2024-25.

The minister said the sampling of fertilisers and pesticides was being done continuously in the districts.

The department seized 1,200 litres of pesticides from Bathinda on July 18. The seized stock of pesticides was to be delivered in a village of Bathinda without obtaining the required licence for the sale of pesticides in the state, he said. PTI CHS RHL