Punjab: Unclaimed body taken to cremation ground in garbage collection vehicle

Phagwara, Nov 19 (PTI) In a shocking incident, an unclaimed body was ferried from the Civil Hospital here to the cremation ground in a municipal body's vehicle used for collecting garbage.

The incident came to light when some mediapersons shot a video of the unclaimed body being put into the vehicle. It was widely circulated on social media.

The unclaimed body was found at the railway station, according to officials.

The driver of the municipal vehicle, when asked about the incident, said it was a "routine practice" to transport the unclaimed bodies to the cremation ground using the vehicle.

Phagwara Municipal Corporation Mayor Rampal Uppal pleaded ignorance about the practice.

He, however, assured strict action in connection with the incident, as well as an inquiry for fixing responsibility.