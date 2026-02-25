Punjab: Undertrial lodged in Hoshiarpur Central Jail dies; family alleges negligence

Hoshiarpur, Feb 25 (PTI) An undertrial died on Wednesday while being shifted from the central jail here to a government hospital, triggering a protest by his family members and acquaintances who held a sit-in and blocked traffic for nearly two hours, police said.

Munish Bhatti, a resident of Balmik Mohalla, was lodged in the Central Jail on February 2, 2025 in two cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Central Jail) Manjit Singh Dhillon said Bhatti complained of uneasiness in the morning and was immediately shifted to Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

However, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Several residents of Balmik Mohalla, said to be Bhatti's supporters, held a dharna alleging negligence on the part of the jail authorities. The protesters claimed that timely medical treatment was not provided to Bhatti despite his deteriorating health condition, which led to his death.

They raised slogans against the police and the jail administration and demanded action against those responsible.

Dhillon, however, refuted the allegations, stating that due procedure was followed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Dev Dutt Sharma assured the protesters that an investigation into the death would be conducted.

He said a request would also be sent to the magistrate in this regard and justice would be ensured. Following the assurance, the protesters lifted the sit-in and blockade.