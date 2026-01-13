Punjab: Unidentified assailants open fire at youth in Hoshiarpur; target unhurt

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 13 (PTI) A group of unidentified car-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a youth here on Tuesday evening, but the target escaped unhurt, police said.

The attackers fired three rounds at Sahil, a resident of Shanti Nagar, who was also traveling in a car. Two of the gunshots hit the car, police said, but missed the target.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said preliminary inquiry revealed that the attackers were travelling in a car with three occupants, including two women, and the firing was allegedly carried out by a man in the vehicle.

The suspects involved in the firing have been identified and would be arrested soon, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR SUN ARB ARB