Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address rally in Moga on Mar 14

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a 'Badlav' rally in Punjab's Moga on March 14, state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Sharma said everyone in Punjab sees the BJP as an alternative in the state.

He said the BJP is committed to serving the people of Punjab, taking the state on the path of development, freeing it from the drug menace, bringing change in the lives of farmers and providing a corruption-free regime.

The rally is being seen as the beginning of the BJP's poll campaign in Punjab, where assembly elections are due in early 2027.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Sharma alleged that the Bhagwant Mann dispensation had "failed" on every front.

He alleged that the law and order in the state has "completely collapsed" and cited incidents of extortion and gun violence that recently took place in Punjab.

Sharma alleged that drugs, illegal mining and corruption are "rampant" in the state.

Government employees are not getting salaries on time, the Pathankot MLA claimed. PTI CHS VN VN