Punjab: Union Minister B L Verma reviews flood situation in Sahnewal

Ludhiana, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister B L Verma Friday visited the Sasrali village in the Sahnewal constituency to review the flood situation and the measures being undertaken to protect the affected areas.

He inspected more than 2.5 kilometres of temporary embankments constructed with the active support of the villagers to safeguard their farmland and homes.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal was among the party leaders who accompanied the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and social justice and empowerment.

During the visit, Baliawal apprised the minister of the extent of the devastation.

According to a party statement, he told the minister that nearly 450 acres of fertile agricultural land had been destroyed by the Sutlej river, and highlighted "illegal mining" in the region as the primary reason for such large-scale destruction.

The minister interacted with the residents and farmers of the affected areas, and assured them of the central government's full support, the statement said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led government has already announced an additional relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, over and above the Rs 12,000 crore already allocated under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

He further said that if any additional assistance is required, the central government stands firmly with the people of Punjab in this hour of need. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK