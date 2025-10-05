Punjab: Union minister Harsh Malhotra visits flood-affected areas in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Oct 5 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Malhotra Sunday visited flood-hit areas here and reviewed relief efforts for the affected people.

He held a meeting with the district administration officials to review the flood relief operations.

Malhotra said his visit is a demonstration of the Narendra Modi government's commitment and support for farmers affected by the recent floods.

"While assessing relief operations, essential needs were discussed and instructions were issued to all departments to expedite relief efforts. Special emphasis was placed on speeding up the compensation process so that compensation can reach the flood-affected people of Punjab as quickly as possible," the minister said in a post on X.

Malhotra visited the Sheikhmanga village in the Sultanpur Lodhi and lauded the health camp set up in the affected area, where medical teams were providing essential healthcare services to the affected people.

The minister also distributed food packets to the flood-affected families. He then went to flood-hit village Takia and interacted with the local villagers, listened to their grievances, and assured them of all possible support from the Modi government.

In addition to the relief measures, the minister also reviewed the condition of national highways in Kapurthala and adjoining areas that have been severely affected by the recent floods.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) also accompanied the minister.

The union minister of state for road, transport, highways and corporate affairs directed the authorities to ensure that the national highways are restored at the earliest.