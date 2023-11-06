Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests another accused in foodgrain transportation tender scam

Ludhiana, Nov 6 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday said it arrested an accused in the multi-crore foodgrain transportation tender scam after he surrendered before a court here.

The court sent Paramjit Chechi to three-day custody of the vigilance bureau, an official spokesperson said.

Chechi was closely associated with former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is also an accused in the case.

Chechi had submitted tender documents, including lists of vehicles containing registration numbers of cars and scooters etc. He received contracts for grain markets in the Jagraon cluster in connivance with some officials of the food and civil supplies department, according to the bureau.

During investigation, it was found that these registration numbers and gate passes issued for storage of foodgrains were fake.

Last year, the vigilance bureau had arrested Congress leader Ashu in connection with the scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.