Punjab Vigilance Bureau dept apprehends man accused of causing Rs 25 crore loss to govt

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a man, who along with some others, has been accused of causing a loss to the government exchequer in GST revenue allegedly through the use of fraudulent invoices and fictitious firms.

The accused, Sammy Dhiman, who was on the run for five years, has been apprehended, a VB spokesperson said here in a statement on Thursday.

"He had orchestrated a significant financial loss to the government, amounting to approximately Rs 25 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, through the use of fraudulent invoices and fictitious firms. He had been evading arrest for the past five years," the spokesperson said.

He said an FIR was registered on July 5, 2018 under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the relevant section of the GST Act, 2017 at a police station in Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The investigation of the case was later entrusted with the Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1, Mohali.

The spokesperson said Dhiman, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, and his accomplices allegedly systematically perpetrated the GST fraud by fabricating invoices on behalf of non-existent businesses.

"These fictitious invoices were then sold to firms operating in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. Consequently, the accused's actions have inflicted a substantial financial loss, approximately amounting to Rs 25 crore, upon the state exchequer," he added.

The spokesperson said the accused was arrested by a team led by Inspector Sukhjinder Singh of the Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1, Mohali.

He was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for two days. The VB would continue to pursue the arrest of the remaining accused in the case, the spokesperson said. PTI SUN RC