Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids Ranjit Singh Gill's residence a day after he joins BJP

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday raided the premises of former Akali leader and prominent realtor Ranjit Singh Gill here, sources said.

The action came just a day after Gill joined the BJP.

Gill was inducted into the BJP by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here on Friday evening.

VB sleuths raided Gill's residence in Chandigarh. However, there is no official word on the raid operation yet.

Gill had recently resigned from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He was once considered a close confidant of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

He had earlier claimed that loyal party workers in the SAD were allegedly being sidelined, while outsiders were gaining prominence in the constituency.

Gill had unsuccessfully contested from the Kharar Assembly seat in the 2017 and 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

After joining the BJP on Friday, Gill expressed confidence in the party's policies and programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.