Punjab Vigilance conducts raid at AAP MLA Raman Arora's house in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday conducted a raid at ruling AAP MLA Raman Arora's house in Jalandhar in connection with a corruption-related matter, sources said.

Arora (54) represents the Jalandhar Central constituency.

Sources said the raid pertained to alleged false notices sent to innocent people through some officials in Jalandhar, in which Arora's role has come under the scanner, the sources said.

When contacted, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesman Neel Garg confirmed that the raid had been conducted at Arora's home.

The state government recently withdrew Arora's security cover after which the legislator told the media that he was not aware of the reason behind the move.

Earlier, Arora reportedly had 14 gunmen as part of his security cover. PTI SUN ARI