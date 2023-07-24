Punjab Vigilance questions ex-finance minister Manpreet Badal in land matter

Bathinda, Jul 24 (PTI) Punjab's former finance minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal appeared before the state vigilance bureau in a land matter on Monday.

Badal was summoned following a complaint by former MLA Sarup Chand Singla who had alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in a prime location in Bathinda.

Singla, who had switched from the Shiromani Akali Dal to the BJP, had alleged that Badal as a minister had abused his position by converting commercial plots into residential plots for himself.

Badal, who was earlier with the Congress and is also now with the BJP, came to the vigilance office at 11:30 am and was grilled for several hours. Later, Badal slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of trying to suppress the voice of his political opponents with such action.

Mann should not consider him like Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring, Badal said and stressed that he would never kowtow to the AAP leader. PTI COR CHS RT RT