Punjab: Vote for SAD candidate, Harsimrat appeals to Tarn Taran voters

Tarn Taran (Punjab), Oct 27 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Monday appealed to people to vote for the regional party in the November 11 Tan Taran assembly bypoll to send a message of rejection to all "anti-Punjab forces".
Addressing a public meeting in favour of party candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, the Bathinda MP appealed to the people to support Randhawa saying she is committed to social service.
Asserting that all the Delhi-based parties were one, Badal appealed to the people to support their own regional party to send a clear message of rejection to all "anti- Punjab forces" which are bent on "dividing" Punjabis for their narrow political interests.
"I appeal to you to evaluate all the parties in the fray. You have seen how the previous Congress government reneged on waiving farmer loans. The working of the AAP government which has witnessed denial of compensation to farmers and jobs to youth besides rampant lawlessness is also before you," she said.
Asserting that the contest in the Tarn Taran by-election was one between truth and falsehood, Badal said "you have been consistently betrayed by both the Congress and AAP. None of these parties came to your support during the recent devastating floods. SAD alone reached out to farmers to provide immediate aid besides distributing certified wheat seed for sowing in one lakh acres of land".
The ruling AAP has fielded Harmeet Singh Sandhu from the seat.
Badal also spoke on how AAP had made "false" promises to women of Punjab and "deceived" them.
"All women should ask AAP representatives to first deposit Rs 45,000 in their accounts before asking for their votes as they had promised to pay them Rs 1,000 per month four years back," the Bathinda MP said.
Badal said SAD had earlier also during its tenure carried out various development schemes for the border belt.
"The party is responsible for ensuring compensation to farmers tilling land across the barbed wire fence. It is responsible for the network of link roads and mandis, besides innovative social welfare schemes like 'Atta-Dal', Old Age Pension and Shagun," she said.
Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14.
The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.