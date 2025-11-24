Punjab: Wanted murder accused killed in encounter in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) A man wanted in a murder case was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, officials said.

According to police, Rajan alias Billa was allegedly involved in the murder of Manjit Singh, a grocery shop owner in Dhoolka village in Amritsar on November 16.

The police received information that Rajan was in the Rayya area in Amritsar. Acting on the tip-off, they set up checkpoints and subsequently spotted him riding a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, Rajan attempted to flee but was unable to escape. He then opened fire at the police team, prompting them to return fire. Rajan sustained gunshot wounds in the exchange He was shifted to the nearest hospital, where he died, police said.

Additionally, a police official also suffered gunshot injuries and has been hospitalised.