Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was leading in Ludhiana against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu, according to the Election Commission.

Warring, who is the Punjab Congress chief, was leading by 9,669 votes, trends of the EC website showed around 11:15 am .

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB