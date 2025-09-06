Punjab: Water level in Pong dam dips marginally, still 4 feet above danger level

Hoshiarpur/Kapurthala, Sep 6 (PTI) The water level in the Pong dam marginally dipped to 1,394.19 feet on Saturday, though it remained four feet above its upper limit of 1,390 feet, officials said.

On Friday evening, the water level in the dam was 1,394.8 feet.

The water inflow also declined to 47,162 cusecs from 99,673 cusecs on Friday, while the outflow remained unchanged at 99,673 cusecs, according to the officials.

In case of the Bhakra dam, the water level was 1,678.14 feet as against 1,678.47 feet on Friday. The water inflow in the Bhakra dam, built on the Sutlej river, stood at 62,481 cusecs and the outflow was 52,000 cusecs, the officials said.

Heavy discharge of water from the Pong dam, following incessant rains in its catchment areas, has kept many parts of Hoshiarpur district submerged for the last several days.

Low-lying areas in Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions are bearing the brunt, with crops, such as paddy, sugarcane and maize, suffering extensive damage.

Villages including Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla in Tanda, along with Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian, Naushehra and Mehtabpur in Mukerian, are among those worst affected.

The officials said the number of flood-hit villages climbed to 173 on Saturday from 168 a day earlier, after fresh reports came in from Hoshiarpur, Dasuya and Mukerian subdivisions.

Of these, 55 villages fall in Garhshankar, 35 in Mukerian, 26 in Tanda, 28 in Dasuya and 29 in Hoshiarpur. Nearly 8,322 hectares of farmland has been affected.

So far, 2,497 residents have been hit by the calamity. Of them, 1,615 have been shifted to safer places.

The deluge has destroyed 45 houses, including 11 "pucca" structures, left 94 houses severely damaged and one partially damaged. Four cattle sheds have also collapsed.

Losses to infrastructure have been severe, with 101 km of PWD link roads and 117 km of Mandi Board roads affected.

In addition, damage to household goods has been reported from 23 villages, largely in Garhshankar. Nearly 141 government primary and upper primary schools have suffered roof, boundary wall, flooring and toilet damage.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said a detailed survey is being conducted to assess the losses.

She said compensation would be given to the affected families and added that all departments are working in coordination to ensure timely relief-and-rescue operations. She maintained that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district administration said relief work is being carried out on a war footing in the flood-affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the water flow in the Beas river was recorded at 1.72 lakh cusecs.

He said the Dhussi bundh earthen embankment in the district is completely safe and there is no need for people to panic.

Panchal said a large number of people have safely been brought out of the flood-hit areas. Ration and medical services are being provided to those living in the houses, he said.

The DC hailed the services of those bringing supplies and other relief materials from afar. "I thank the social service organisations and other organisations for helping the needy in this difficult time," he said.

Four teams of the district administration are working round the clock to protect livestock and feed is continuously being distributed for the animals, he said.

Panchal said the animal husbandry and agriculture departments are distributing feed and fodder for the animals of the flood-affected people at Baupur Jadid, Kadim, Sangra, Rampur Gore, Bhaini Kadarbaksh and Mand Bandu Jadid villages.

Apart from the distribution of 403 quintals of feed till late on Friday evening, 415 animals were treated by animal husbandry department teams in more than 19 villages.

Besides, 48 quintals of silage have also been distributed, the DC said. PTI COR CHS RC