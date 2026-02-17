Punjab: Welder killed as tanker explodes during repair in Ambala

Ambala, Feb 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old welder died after an empty diesel tanker exploded while being repaired on the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the tanker had come in for repairs near Baldev Nagar.

According to police, Lakhwinder Singh, a vehicle repair mechanic, was welding on top of the vehicle when it exploded and caught fire.

Singh fell from the tanker after the blast and suffered severe burn injuries. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the blaze under control, the police said.

Baldev Nagar Station House Officer Dharambir said a similar tanker explosion had occurred at the same place around three months ago, injuring two persons.

A case has been registered in the matter, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, they said.