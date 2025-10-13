Punjab: Woman dies of heart attack while dancing at Karva Chauth celebration

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman died of a heart attack while dancing at a Karva Chauth celebration in Barnala district, her neighbours said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, when Asha Rani, who had been fasting, collapsed on the dance floor in Tapa town.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival in which women fast for the long life of their husbands.

According to neighbours, she was dancing to Punjabi songs along with other women when she fell.

She was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead, a neighbour said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

"It was a very unfortunate incident," a neighbour said.

Another said, "We initially did not believe it when we heard it." PTI CHS VSD SMV SMV VN VN